The Cheapest Fast Food Tacos Aren't From Taco Bell
Taco Bell is famous for doing many things right — its signature beef and Baja Blast drink are the pillars of the brand. Known for its willingness to experiment, the fast food chain has offered various items in the past, including chicken nuggets and toasted breakfast tacos — as well as other discontinued items that customers desperately miss. But while it has a reputation for an ever-evolving menu, Taco Bell, despite its name, isn't the most affordable spot for tacos. That title belongs to Jack in the Box.
Even though the California-based eatery's menu includes burgers, chicken tenders, and fries, a variety of tacos are also available. The most basic taco Jack's sells is priced at $1.29 for two. Topped with lettuce, American cheese, and a special taco sauce, the pair is a straightforward offering. By comparison, a similar item at Taco Bell costs $1.89 for just one taco, which ends up being double the price you'd pay for a pair at Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box has an eclectic menu
If you think Jack in the Box selling tacos is strange, you may not be familiar with the franchise's legacy — the eatery has offered them since the 1950s, though it's true the fast food chain itself is completely different from when it first opened. Nowadays, the menu includes not only the standard tacos but also Tiny Tacos, a miniature version of the classic. Sold at 13 for just $4, the Tiny Tacos are a steal. For extra flair, you can order the chain's Sauced & Loaded Tiny Tacos, which are topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and taco sauce.
The tacos make more sense when you consider the menu's wide-ranging offerings, which include everything from Jumbo Egg Rolls and Stuffed Jalapeños to Mini Churros and even heartier options like a Chicken Teriyaki Bowl with Brown Rice. Still, despite its eclectic menu, Jack in the Box is probably best known for its wide variety of customizable burgers and chicken sandwiches. It is this focus that has helped the chain grow to more than 2,200 locations across the United States.