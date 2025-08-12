The Cheapest Fast Food Tacos Aren't From Taco Bell

Taco Bell is famous for doing many things right — its signature beef and Baja Blast drink are the pillars of the brand. Known for its willingness to experiment, the fast food chain has offered various items in the past, including chicken nuggets and toasted breakfast tacos — as well as other discontinued items that customers desperately miss. But while it has a reputation for an ever-evolving menu, Taco Bell, despite its name, isn't the most affordable spot for tacos. That title belongs to Jack in the Box.

Even though the California-based eatery's menu includes burgers, chicken tenders, and fries, a variety of tacos are also available. The most basic taco Jack's sells is priced at $1.29 for two. Topped with lettuce, American cheese, and a special taco sauce, the pair is a straightforward offering. By comparison, a similar item at Taco Bell costs $1.89 for just one taco, which ends up being double the price you'd pay for a pair at Jack in the Box.