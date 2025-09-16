The Most Affordable Taco Bell Menu Item Is A Cheesy, Gooey Delight
While Taco Bell isn't completely immune to inflation and price hike woes, compared to other chains, it has remained incredibly affordable. It has a line-up of Luxe Boxes, which start at just $5 and generally include three food items and a drink. It also has an easy-to-accumulate rewards program, where every dollar you spend turns into 10 points, and you only need 250 points to earn a free item. But as far as individual items on the menu go, there is one popular choice that clocks in at $1.29. Straight off the Cravings Value Menu, it's the Cheesy Roll Up.
Even a single taco isn't as cheap as the Cheesy Roll Up (Taco Bell doesn't actually sell the cheapest fast food tacos anyway), which might even be priced as low as a single dollar, depending on your market. The Internet is full of praise for this cheesy, gooey, and cheap delight, with entire Reddit threads devoted to appreciating it. "Cheesy rolls ups [sic] are f–kin bussin," one commenter on the r/TacoBell subreddit said. "...they help me satisfy my Taco Bell craving without going overboard."
In addition to providing a nice snack for adults, they're also perfect for kids. Think about it: They're simple (just two ingredients, a tortilla and cheese), un-spicy, and a portable, handheld bite that's easy to grip. And because they're so inexpensive, you won't mind if they only end up eating half.
The best ways to customize the Cheesy Roll Up (and still stay on-budget)
While there are no wrong ways to eat Taco Bell's Cheesy Roll Up, there are definitely some right ways you can enjoy it and still not break the bank. One of the simplest (and cheapest) ways is to either add on a sauce packet or two, which is free, or get a sauce to dip it in, which ranges anywhere from 25 additional cents for the Red Sauce, to $1.15 for a little container of guacamole. And some people prefer cheese-on-cheese crime, by dipping it in the nacho cheese sauce, which will set you back an additional dollar (not too bad at all).
But Taco Bell's add-on fillings aren't too pricey either, as some Redditors on the r/TacoBell subreddit have discovered, hacking the menu to turn the Cheesy Roll Ups into makeshift Meximelts, those beloved items so popular that Taco Bell featured them on its throwback Decades Menu in 2024. Just add seasoned beef, up the cheese amount to extra, and add pico de gallo. This heartier bite is only $3.64.
Of course, if you're looking to be slightly more economical, you can just add a protein, like chicken, and end up with a quasi-quesadilla. Or if you're vegetarian, there are tons of non-meat add-ons, like potatoes, rice, and beans. Ultimately, the sky, your imagination, and your budget is the limit when it comes to customizing the Cheesy Roll Up.