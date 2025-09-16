The Most Affordable Taco Bell Menu Item Is A Cheesy, Gooey Delight

While Taco Bell isn't completely immune to inflation and price hike woes, compared to other chains, it has remained incredibly affordable. It has a line-up of Luxe Boxes, which start at just $5 and generally include three food items and a drink. It also has an easy-to-accumulate rewards program, where every dollar you spend turns into 10 points, and you only need 250 points to earn a free item. But as far as individual items on the menu go, there is one popular choice that clocks in at $1.29. Straight off the Cravings Value Menu, it's the Cheesy Roll Up.

Even a single taco isn't as cheap as the Cheesy Roll Up (Taco Bell doesn't actually sell the cheapest fast food tacos anyway), which might even be priced as low as a single dollar, depending on your market. The Internet is full of praise for this cheesy, gooey, and cheap delight, with entire Reddit threads devoted to appreciating it. "Cheesy rolls ups [sic] are f–kin bussin," one commenter on the r/TacoBell subreddit said. "...they help me satisfy my Taco Bell craving without going overboard."

In addition to providing a nice snack for adults, they're also perfect for kids. Think about it: They're simple (just two ingredients, a tortilla and cheese), un-spicy, and a portable, handheld bite that's easy to grip. And because they're so inexpensive, you won't mind if they only end up eating half.