Why This Chain Has Been Rewarding Kids With Free Pizza For Decades

Appropriately, the idea for the BOOK IT! program was reportedly hatched around a restaurant table one night while two Pizza Hut executives were out to dinner with their wives. Company President Arthur Gunther's own son had struggled with reading, and the discussion turned to the notion of using pizza as an incentive to get kids to read more.

Pizza Hut is among the famous fast-food restaurants that got their start in Wichita, Kansas, and the BOOK IT! program was first tested in the company's home state before being rolled out across the country. Gunther met with Kansas educators to discuss the idea, and the BOOK IT! program developed from there. In addition to rewarding individual children for their reading efforts, the initiative also awarded pizza parties to entire classes that completed the program.

BOOK IT! has not been a cheap endeavor. In that first year alone, Pizza Hut spent a reported $2.7 million on printed materials given out to schools to enable participation in the program. Around $50 million worth of free pizza was given away as well.

Over the years, the Hut has given out more than a billion free pizzas — and counting! — to youngsters through the BOOK IT! program. The pizza giant is known for many things — including clever Super Bowl food commercials — but BOOK IT! perhaps surpasses them all, urging millions of kids to improve their reading and gain an appreciation for books.