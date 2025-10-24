The 9 Best Fast Food Loyalty Programs

Hit the drive-through a few too many times this week? Your secret's safe with us. The upside to being a regular is that nearly every major fast food chain now has a rewards program ready to throw free food your way.

A lot of them are capitalizing on the concept of "gamification." Every chain has its own spin — some use "crowns," others use "points," and plenty have membership "tiers" that unlock as you spend more. It can feel a bit gimmicky, but some of these programs can actually add up. A free order of fries here, a discounted burger there, and before long, lunch is on the house.

Most of us are already ordering through apps anyway, so signing up is usually quick and painless. But not all rewards programs are created equal. Some have generous expiration policies, while others let your points disappear after a few months. Some offer special deals on certain days of the week, and others bury important limitations in the fine print.

We did a deep dive into the best fast food rewards programs to figure out which ones are actually worth your time. We looked at how quickly you can earn free food, whether there are any hidden drawbacks, and which programs give you the most bang for your buck. Here's what we found.