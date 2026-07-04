12 Lesser-Known Wines Every Enthusiast Should Try In 2026

Wine might be one of the world's most misunderstood beverages. Some people hold it in such high regard that it can feel elitist. Others don't think about it much beyond grabbing a bottle for a date night or to take to friends. And while it's easy to find a perennial favorite like rosé, malbec, or merlot, there are thousands of wine varietals worth trying. Not only because they can be more economical, but also because they provide unexpected flavor and depth.

My own experience with wine began when I was working, oddly enough, at an Absinthe museum in the French Quarter many years ago. While Absinthe is a spirit, meaning it's distilled, wine is fermented before being aged and bottled. The differences were striking and made learning about both types of alcohol especially interesting. The following selections include some personal favorites that can be enjoyed by themselves or with a wide variety of foods.

In 2026, more wine drinkers are looking beyond familiar varietals in search of lesser-known wines that help expand their palate and impress their foodie friends. The varietals on this list are complex, with varying levels of acidity and tannins that provide distinctive tastes. They're also incredibly versatile, and most won't put much of a dent in your wallet. So whether you want to try a few on your own or go to a more formal tasting, these are some lesser-known wines worth exploring.