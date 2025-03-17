The Red Wines You Should Be Pairing With Your Fried Chicken

Nothing like kicking back at the end of a long day with some scrumptiously crunchy fried chicken and a nice glass of ... red wine? Yes, you heard us right. While this might not be the classic drink pairing for fried chicken — like sweet tea or a nice light beer — there's a whole world of red wine pairings that can take your meal to the next level. To get some guidance on the matter, Food Republic turned to Joe Mele of The Wine Pair podcast.

For Mele, knowing what to drink starts with knowing what not to drink. "You want to stay away from big, heavy reds, so immediately out are cabernet sauvignon, Bordeaux blends, malbec, syrah, and merlot," Mele says. "They are just going to overpower the chicken and you won't taste anything except wine and grease."

When it comes to finding the right pairing, it's important to consider what the drink is actually contributing to the meal. "Wines that are high in acidity with soft tannins and medium body ... are going to pair really well with the fried chicken. The acidity cuts through the fat, and complements the spicy and salty flavors really well." Because of that, Mele recommends pinot noir and Beaujolais as two red varieties that work especially well — particularly when served slightly chilled.