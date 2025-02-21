Rules To Remember When Pairing Wine With Pasta

Wine and pasta — is there anything better? Whether you're out for a romantic night on the town, cooking up a cozy comfort meal with your favorite movie on TV, or entertaining friends with a classy dinner party, few situations are left unimproved by this Dyonisian combination. There's no way to truly go wrong with a wine and pasta dinner, but for those looking to pair their dishes like a professional, Food Republic spoke to Joshua Frias, executive chef at Naples Ristorante e Bar of Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, to get his go-to rules.

Unfortunately — or fortunately if you like the adventure — there's no one-size-fits-all rule like "white sauce, white wine; red sauce, red wine." The idea that the best wine pairings are exclusively built around color is one of many common myths about wine. The key is to be conscientious of what the meal is trying to put forward in terms of flavor profile. "When considering a wine to pair with a pasta sauce, you need to consider what the main characteristics of the pasta sauces are," chef Frias said.