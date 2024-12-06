TikTok's Viral Turkish Pasta Is The Perfect Combo Of Creamy And Savory

Creamy, garlicky, and meaty, TikTok's viral Turkish pasta is both deliciously comforting and a breath of fresh air. A combo of noodles and garlic yogurt provide an oh-so-satisfying hot-meets-cold pairing, and the spiced minced meat and toppings make the dish extra hearty. It is so easy to make, and it comes together in the time it takes to boil the pasta.

Turkish pasta — also called kiymali garavolli or kiymali makarna — has multiple components that come together in one dish, but they're actually very straightforward. Firstly, choose the best pasta shape for the sauce. Pick something short with a tubed or curved shape to catch plenty of that delicious ground meat, like conchiglie, large macaroni, farfalle, or rigatoni.

As for the meat, ground lamb or beef can be used, but for vegetarians, lentils are the ideal ingredient swap for meatless lasagna and work just as well here. The seasonings include salt, cumin, black pepper, sweet paprika, and some diced onion. As the meat cooks down and crisps up, the fat renders out and sizzles the aromatics and spices. There is no garlic in the meat mixture, because that flavor is introduced in the yogurt sauce. The last part is a mixture of melted butter and paprika, but you can also add tatli biber salcasi (Turkish sweet red pepper paste), pul biber (Turkish chile flakes), and/or dried mint for a bit of depth.