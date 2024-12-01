Ina Garten's Go-To New Year's Eve Dish Requires Just 3 Ingredients

A New Year's Eve dinner requires something that is bright, elegant, and of course, simple to make — Ina Garten has the perfect thing for the occasion. Her lemon capellini uses just three ingredients and comes together in a matter of minutes. Despite the simplicity, the dish still feels fit for a special occasion.

The preparation is so simple that you hardly need a recipe, and the sauce cooks in the time it takes to boil the pasta. All you need is a pound of pasta, two sticks of butter, and the juice and zest of two lemons, though you could easily scale this up or down depending on how many people you are cooking for. It is important to choose the best pasta shape for your sauce. Because the lemon and butter combination is so light, you need a comparably delicate pasta, which is why Garten opts for capellini — the size falls between regular spaghetti and angel hair.

Boil the pasta in well-salted water and cook it until about a minute shy of al dente. Meanwhile, combine the melted butter, lemon zest, and lemon juice to make the low-lift pan sauce. Since the sizes of the fruits can range quite a bit, aim for about ½ cup of freshly squeezed juice. Season with salt and pepper, add in the pasta, bring the sauce together with a ladle or two of pasta water, and that's it! How easy is that?