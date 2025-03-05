Is The Process Of Making Red Blend Wine Actually Different From Others?
Blended wines have amassed an unfair bias over the years, but instead of judging a wine for its potentially impure varietal make-up, let's dive into what makes red blends tick and the beauty to be found in blending red wine. The process is almost identical to single varietal wines.
First and foremost, red blends are not the willy-nilly leftovers of single varietal wines. In fact, in California, which tops U.S. alcohol consumption and wine production, the minimum threshold to label a wine a single varietal is only 75%, so a bottle labeled "Cabernet Sauvignon" just might have a sprinkle of Grenache or Merlot in it.
The process for making a red blend is the same as making a single varietal up until bottling. The grapes are first harvested, then, depending on the varietal, the stems will either be left on or removed before being tossed into large tanks where the initial fermentation will occur. Once that fermentation is complete, the boozy grape juice is removed and vintners are sure to press and extract as much juice from the leftover skins as possible. The wine is then moved to the barrels or tanks where the aging will occur. This is also where a second fermentation with malolactic acid takes place. After all of those steps, wines are then blended together, either with different varietals or with the same varietal from different vineyards. Only this final step differentiates a red blend from a single varietal.
Drink with all the colors of the blends, famous and fabulous blends to try
The artistry in blending wine involves more than just what you get from the bouquet or primary notes on the palate. It involves the texture of the wine, how the tannins coat your tongue, how round and viscous the wine can be. You could go as far as claiming that blended wines are better than single varietals because of the preciseness and meticulousness required to produce them.
Some of the most celebrated and applauded wines are blends. Bordeaux wines are often blends of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. These two grapes work together to create a wine that has strong tannins and a well-rounded body while allowing for silky bright red fruits like cherry and raspberry to shine through on the palate.
Other prominent wine blends like a Châteauneuf-du-Pape are like the Justice League of wine blends. Named for its hometown in France, this blend utilizes not just black grapes like its prominent Grenache, but also yellow and pink grapes, each one lending its own super flavor to create an outstanding final product. Châteauneuf-du-Pape falls into the family of wines that should be served with a slight chill to fully appreciate the myriad of nuances with each sip. So, open yourself to the world of red blends — it's worth it.