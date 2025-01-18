How Do You Prepare For A Wine Tasting?

To those unfamiliar, the world of wine can feel somewhat impenetrable. It is, admittedly, complex, but knowing even a little about what you like can help you avoid making a mistake when you buy your next bottle. One of the best ways to learn more about wine is by going to a tasting — but there are a few different types you might come across, and some things you should know before you go.

To find out a little more about what to expect, and how to prepare, Food Republic turned to an expert on these things, Doreen Winkler of Orange Glou. She was named one of "America's Top Sommeliers" by Forbes and is the founder of the annual Orange Glou Wine Fair. In other words, she knows her stuff.

"The first thing to understand about wine tastings is that you're there to taste, not to drink. You'll be served tasting portions, so don't expect this to be a party," she told us. So you're not there to get drunk — trust us; you'll enjoy the wine more if you don't. Another important thing to know is what kind of tasting you're going to –- this can help you prepare. According to Winkler, the "[t]hree common tasting formats are guided sit-down tastings, walk-around tasting events, and informal in-store tastings."

One important way to prepare starts before you even head out the door of your home. Winkler pointed out: "[D]on't wear perfume or cologne as the scent will interfere with the tasting for you and everyone around you!"