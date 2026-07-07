14 Fast Food Chain Sandwiches Under $5
The cost of eating at a fast food restaurant can sometimes surpass the cost of going out for a sit-down meal. Whereas you could throw caution to the wind and order a half-dozen items from a drive-thru window back in the day without giving it a second thought, these days, getting a burger with sides and a drink may require you to consider your monthly budget. Nevertheless, plenty of chains still offer some excellent values on their menus. Many have ample value menus and bundle deals, like Wendy's, where you can even get a whole meal for well under $10. Others have smaller options that you can enjoy as snacks or combine into something a little more filling.
Below are a selection of fast food chain sandwiches that all cost under $5, including burgers and anything else served between two pieces of bread (or biscuits, if you're headed to Bojangles'). There are a few smaller options on the list, but we tried to feature the heftiest item on each restaurant chain's menu while still staying within that $5 budget. Keep in mind that prices can vary by location and do not include sales tax.
Enjoy Burger King's iconic junior sandwich with twice the beef
There are many items on Burger King's menu that cost under $5, and you can even get a Whopper Jr. for well below that price. One of the heartiest items at this fast food burger chain, though, adds an extra patty to the iconic sandwich's progeny for just over $4. For the uninitiated, this sandwich includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun, but of course, you can have it your way.
The Double Whopper Jr. is available at Burger King for $4.29.
Venture outside the value menu at Wendy's
Wendy's is one of the fast food chains with a value menu, and like Burger King, it has plenty of affordable options. However, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, featuring a punchy fried chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayo on a potato bun, is one of the larger items on the menu for under $5.
The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is available at Wendy's for $4.89.
Get an affordable, buttery burger at Culver's
Culver's, a Wisconsin-based burger chain, is famous for its customer service and its made-to-order ButterBurgers, which stand out from the competition with their generously buttered and toasted buns. You can get a Single ButterBurger and customize it with six complimentary toppings, or keep it simple by requesting "the works," which includes ketchup, mustard, pickles, and raw onions.
The ButterBurger is available at Culver's for $4.99.
Look beyond the beef with this Arby's sandwich
Arby's specializes in roast beef sandwiches. Most of them cost well over $5, but some items, like sliders, are priced at just under $2. If you want something heartier and can forgo the beef, though, opt for Arby's Ham & Swiss Melt, which is exactly what it sounds like. You have the option of choosing between a sesame roll, onion roll, or brioche bun at no extra charge. And, of course, you can douse your sandwich in complimentary zesty Arby's Sauce or sinus-clearing Horsey Sauce.
The Ham & Swiss Melt is available at Arby's for $4.99.
Get a jumbo-sized burger with cheese at this West Coast classic
Most of Jack in the Box's locations are on the West Coast and in Texas, and if you ever find yourself in this fast food chain's territory, you should take advantage of its jumbo-sized burger at a great price. It includes most of the same veggies and condiments you'd find on a Whopper, but with two slices of American cheese.
The Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger is available at Jack in the Box for $4.79.
You can get more than ice cream at Dairy Queen
Not every Dairy Queen serves food, but if you have access to a DQ Grill & Chill — or are near the largest Dairy Queen in the United States in Bloomington, Illinois — you can get the fast food chain's Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger, which features one-third of a pound of beef with American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.
The Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger is available at Dairy Queen for $4.99.
Enjoy dinner and a show at this popular drive-in chain
Sonic is known for its drive-in dining experience, where servers deliver your meals to your car, sometimes while skating. That means you can get dinner and a show for under $5 when you order the Jr Double Cheeseburger. Or, if you want to go meatless, Sonic is one of the fast food chains that serves grilled cheese sandwiches, and they're affordable enough that you can get two for under $5.
The Jr Double Cheeseburger is available at Sonic for $4.99.
Jimmy John's has an affordable miniature sandwich option
Jimmy John's has a whole section of its menu devoted to Little Johns, which are miniature versions of its regular sandwiches, all priced under $5. However, the sandwich that packs the most fillings out of that selection is a smaller version of the Vito, which includes salami, capocollo, and provolone, along with veggies and condiments that you can add or subtract as you please.
The Little John No. 5 is available at Jimmy John's for $4.95.
Savor both chicken and biscuits in a single bite
Bojangles' has a cult following in the Southeastern United States for its fried chicken, which is marinated for 12 hours in Cajun spices. The chain's biscuits are also famous and are made fresh from scratch at each location. You can try both in a single bite for under $5 with its chicken biscuit sandwich.
Bo's Chicken Biscuit is available at Bojangles' for $4.69.
Get a little nibble for not a lot of money at this chicken chain
Zaxby's is famous for its chicken fingers and also features a few chicken sandwiches on its menu, along with some other unexpected offerings, like quesadillas and egg rolls. If you're in the mood for a little handheld snack, the Nibbler might be just for you. It features a chicken finger with zesty Zax Sauce on a teeny little bun for a couple of bucks and some change. You can also get two Nibblers for about $5 if you have a bigger appetite.
The Nibbler is available at Zaxbys for $2.49.
The Golden Arches offers a porky upgrade to a classic sandwich
Like some of its biggest competitors, McDonald's has several options that are well under $5, especially on its value menu. But to get the most food for your fiver, opt for a classic McDouble featuring two beef patties, one slice of cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and chopped onions, then upgrade to the bacon version.
The Bacon McDouble is available at McDonald's for $4.99.
Enjoy some unique sauces on your sandwich at Whataburger
Whataburger, a Texas-based burger chain has most of its locations in the Lone Star State but also has a growing presence throughout the Southeastern United States. You can get a smaller version of its signature burger with an extra patty for under $5. What's great about Whataburger is that you can add unique sauces to your sandwich, like Creamy Pepper Sauce and Hot Honey Sauce.
The Double Meat Whataburger Jr. is available at Whataburger for $4.99.
Add all the toppings for free at this sub sandwich chain
Subway introduced a value menu in 2026 that includes 6-inch subs the sandwich chain dubs its Deli Faves. Out of the selection, the Cold Cut Combo has the greatest variety of fillings: ham, bologna, salami, and cheese. As you'd expect at Subway, you can ask for any type of cheese and load up your sandwich with as many veggies, sauces, and seasonings as you'd like without affecting the price.
The Cold Cut Combo is available at Subway for $3.99.
KFC offers the perfect little handheld snack
Sure, KFC's prices have changed since the 1960s, but you can still get a chicken sandwich for under $5, albeit a small one. The Snacker consists of a single chicken tender with mayo and pickles on a cute little brioche-style bun, which gives it a touch of sweetness. It's a perfect little snack for the price.
The KFC Snacker is available at KFC for $2.99.