14 Fast Food Chain Sandwiches Under $5

The cost of eating at a fast food restaurant can sometimes surpass the cost of going out for a sit-down meal. Whereas you could throw caution to the wind and order a half-dozen items from a drive-thru window back in the day without giving it a second thought, these days, getting a burger with sides and a drink may require you to consider your monthly budget. Nevertheless, plenty of chains still offer some excellent values on their menus. Many have ample value menus and bundle deals, like Wendy's, where you can even get a whole meal for well under $10. Others have smaller options that you can enjoy as snacks or combine into something a little more filling.

Below are a selection of fast food chain sandwiches that all cost under $5, including burgers and anything else served between two pieces of bread (or biscuits, if you're headed to Bojangles'). There are a few smaller options on the list, but we tried to feature the heftiest item on each restaurant chain's menu while still staying within that $5 budget. Keep in mind that prices can vary by location and do not include sales tax.