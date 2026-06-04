The Cost Of A Bucket Of Chicken At KFC In The '60s Vs 2026
On the surface, it may always seem as if things were more affordable when you were younger. That is, of course, if you don't take inflation into account. One Redditor posted a KFC menu from a 1967 advertisement in Oxnard, California, when a bucket of fried chicken was only $3.75. Compare that to $49.99 in 2026 for a bucket of some of the worst fried chicken from a fast food chain. But a 1960s KFC bucket isn't the same as it is today. In the '60s, a bucket included 15 pieces of fried chicken, six rolls with honey, and a pint of gravy. A bucket today includes 16 pieces of chicken, 2 containers of mashed potatoes topped with gravy, two containers of coleslaw, and eight biscuits.
The vintage menu item that most closely resembles this 2026 family meal is the Queen Size, which includes 15 pieces of chicken, one order each of whipped potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw, and six rolls with honey. To get a proper price comparison between these two menu items, I swapped out the mashed potato and gravy option for plain mashed potatoes in the 2026 meal and added two orders of gravy. I also added a single piece of chicken, two rolls, and one extra order each of whipped potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw to the 1967 meal. The total price in 2026 came out to $52.97. Back in 1967, a comparable meal would have come out to $5.34. Adjusted for today's inflation, that price comes out to $54.05. It seems the price of food wasn't necessarily lower back in the day — at least at KFC.
Other differences between KFC in the 1960s versus 2026
You may have already noticed a couple of differences between the 1960s KFC bucket and the 2026 equivalent besides the price. Mashed potatoes were referred to as whipped potatoes and apparently didn't include gravy, requiring customers to purchase it separately. Back then, diners also got rolls with their meals instead of biscuits, and they came with honey whereas now you need to order it on the side (although they're free of charge). There are also many more side dish options on today's menu, and you can customize your bucket to include the sides of your choice, including KFC's now-famous potato wedges.
The other difference between the advertised 1967 menu and today's is that many meals today include a drink, which wasn't the case 60 years ago. The average price of a glass bottle of Coca-Cola in the 1960s, before it switched to a plastic bottle, was about 12 cents. Assuming that the fried chicken chain sold it at the time, adding a Coke to a two-piece Snack meal from 1967 and adjusting the total to today's prices would come out to 82 cents more than a 2 Piece Chicken Combo, today's closest equivalent.
The 1967 menu also had a King Size option that included 21 pieces plus all the sides that came with the Queen Size meal. Currently, there is no 21-piece family meal option at KFC, but adding five pieces of chicken to a 16-piece meal is still about a dollar less than what it would have cost roughly 60 years ago. Even if a meal at the fast food chain is cheaper in 2026 than it was in the '60s, it still doesn't change the fact that KFC is struggling.