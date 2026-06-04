The Cost Of A Bucket Of Chicken At KFC In The '60s Vs 2026

You may have already noticed a couple of differences between the 1960s KFC bucket and the 2026 equivalent besides the price. Mashed potatoes were referred to as whipped potatoes and apparently didn't include gravy, requiring customers to purchase it separately. Back then, diners also got rolls with their meals instead of biscuits, and they came with honey whereas now you need to order it on the side (although they're free of charge). There are also many more side dish options on today's menu, and you can customize your bucket to include the sides of your choice, including KFC's now-famous potato wedges.

The other difference between the advertised 1967 menu and today's is that many meals today include a drink, which wasn't the case 60 years ago. The average price of a glass bottle of Coca-Cola in the 1960s, before it switched to a plastic bottle, was about 12 cents. Assuming that the fried chicken chain sold it at the time, adding a Coke to a two-piece Snack meal from 1967 and adjusting the total to today's prices would come out to 82 cents more than a 2 Piece Chicken Combo, today's closest equivalent.

The 1967 menu also had a King Size option that included 21 pieces plus all the sides that came with the Queen Size meal. Currently, there is no 21-piece family meal option at KFC, but adding five pieces of chicken to a 16-piece meal is still about a dollar less than what it would have cost roughly 60 years ago. Even if a meal at the fast food chain is cheaper in 2026 than it was in the '60s, it still doesn't change the fact that KFC is struggling.