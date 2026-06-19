5 Fast Food Chains That Make Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic American comfort food and feature prominently in many childhood memories, perhaps accompanied by a cup or bowl of tomato soup for dipping. A crispy grilled cheese sandwich is easy to put together, but many of us may remember someone (traditionally, our parents) making this for us whenever we needed an edible hug. When we leave the nest, we may no longer have that person in our homes to whip us up a melty, toasty cheese sandwich when we need one. Luckily, some fast food chains actually serve them.
Now, there are some chains that can let you modify an existing sandwich to just include cheese, while others feature it as an unofficial "secret menu" item that employees may not want to make for you. But that seems like a lot of hassle for something so simple. Here, we're talking about fast food chains that actually feature this item as a regular member of their sandwich rosters. Sometimes, you may have to search for it on the menu, and sometimes, you may just have to pretend to be a kid in order to get it. Nevertheless, these five fast food chains can come to the rescue when you really need that handheld comfort food, and you just don't have the energy to make a grilled cheese sandwich yourself.
Sonic serves a classic carhop grilled cheese
This fast-food chain specializes in burgers and frequently adds new creations to its menu, but it has a real cult following surrounding its crunchy nugget ice, which it actually sells by the bag to customers. And while many locations offer drive-thru options and indoor seating, you get the full Sonic experience by going the drive-in route and letting a carhop deliver your meal to your car, sometimes rollerskating over with a sense of coordination that I dream of having. The chain offers a grilled American cheese sandwich on Texas toast. You can find it under its Carhop Classics section.
Zaxbys makes you feel like a kid again
While some of us don't consider grilled cheese sandwiches to be a kid-only meal, many restaurants feature them exclusively on their children's menus. Zaxby's has one as part of a kids' meal, which closely resembles Sonic's recipe: American cheese on Texas toast. The sandwich comes with a side of crinkle-cut fries, a drink, and a "treat."
The website doesn't specify what the treat is and only shows entrees, fries, and a drink in its kids' meal photos. However, a reviewer on TripAdvisor posted a photo of a kids' meal that featured a cookie, while another reviewer mentioned that the meal they ordered came with a Rice Krispies treat. But let's be real: You're really here for the grilled cheese.
In-n-Out's grilled cheese is no secret
People talk about how this popular West Coast burger chain has a secret menu as if it's some secret perk available to members of a secret burger society. In reality, the not-so-secret menu is available for viewing (and ordering from) on the fast food chain's website. While excessive modifications may be seen negatively at other restaurants, In-N-Out cheerfully welcomes them.
As such, the "secret menu" items just happen to be popular modifications that customers have made. The grilled cheese sandwich here includes two slices of American cheese, the chain's special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and optional onions on a bun. Although it's close to my mom's version with tomatoes and onions, this feels more like a double cheeseburger without the meat. You can scrap all the extras if that's not your thing, or get it animal-style with grilled onions, pickles, and double spread.
Culver's features its home state's most iconic export
If you know anything about where this burger chain originated, then you wouldn't be surprised that it has a grilled cheese sandwich on its menu. Culver's got its start in Wisconsin, which is nicknamed the Dairy State, and aside from serving some of the best fast-food burgers in the country, it's also known for its fried cheese curds, one of the dishes that's simply better in the Midwest.
You don't have to order from the kids' menu, and there are no secrets here. Culver's grilled cheese is under its sandwiches section and features American cheese on assertively buttered sourdough bread. Just remember to save room for custard.
Shake Shack's grilled cheese sandwich will do just the trick
This chain got its start in New York City, and the East Coast metropolis is still home to the largest number of Shake Shacks in the country. It's not in every state, but the locations seem to be spread out throughout the country, mainly in large urban areas. In my experience, they're usually found in affluent neighborhoods. It's technically not a fast food chain, and having met founder Danny Meyer myself, I'm sure he'd get ticked off that he's included in this list.
But go to any Shake Shack location, and you'll encounter food served fast, and there's also a grilled cheese sandwich on the menu. Like In-n-Out Burger, it's kind of a meatless cheeseburger: American cheese on a toasted inside-out potato bun. It can seem like a college dorm hack to some, and it's certainly not the best meatless option on the menu, but it exists to satisfy those cravings when they hit.