5 Fast Food Chains That Make Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic American comfort food and feature prominently in many childhood memories, perhaps accompanied by a cup or bowl of tomato soup for dipping. A crispy grilled cheese sandwich is easy to put together, but many of us may remember someone (traditionally, our parents) making this for us whenever we needed an edible hug. When we leave the nest, we may no longer have that person in our homes to whip us up a melty, toasty cheese sandwich when we need one. Luckily, some fast food chains actually serve them.

Now, there are some chains that can let you modify an existing sandwich to just include cheese, while others feature it as an unofficial "secret menu" item that employees may not want to make for you. But that seems like a lot of hassle for something so simple. Here, we're talking about fast food chains that actually feature this item as a regular member of their sandwich rosters. Sometimes, you may have to search for it on the menu, and sometimes, you may just have to pretend to be a kid in order to get it. Nevertheless, these five fast food chains can come to the rescue when you really need that handheld comfort food, and you just don't have the energy to make a grilled cheese sandwich yourself.