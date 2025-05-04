What Makes Culver's ButterBurgers So Unique?

Two words: Culver's ButterBurger — if you know, you know. This juicy burger is ranked as Reddit's favorite fast food burger for good reason. While multiple things make it unique, the most noteworthy part is its special blend of beef without any fillers. The blend is made of sirloin, chuck, and plate. This winning combination of sought-after cuts creates the perfect ratio that sets the Culver's ButterBurger far apart. The sirloin provides a tender texture without adding excess fat, the chuck offers the burger a balanced flavor profile and a bit of fat to help retain juiciness, and finally, the plate has the highest fat content of the three cuts, incorporating loads of richness and tenderness into the ButterBurger.

Another stand-out trait: the meat is never flash frozen, unlike burgers at other chains like McDonald's (with the exception of the only McDonald's burger that is cooked fresh, not frozen). According to Culver's, the beef is not frozen because it can become dried out. This is true because freezing creates ice on the patty. When the ice forms, moisture continually leaches from the meat, which takes away the overall moisture when cooking, leaving a less-than-ideal texture.

ButterBurger's are also memorable because the fresh patties are smashed down on the griddle, creating a deliciously caramelized exterior because every ounce of fat is pressed out and then reabsorbed as the burger cooks in its juices. Once fully cooked, they're piled on a buttered and toasted bun with your choice of toppings and cheese for the best burger to ever grace your tastebuds. These burgers come in a single (one patty), a double, or a triple.