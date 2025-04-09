What's In Arby's Roast Beef And How Is It Made?

Since Arby's inception in 1964, the fast food chain's roast beef has had the same ingredients: beef, water, salt, and sodium phosphates. If you have any doubt about the contents of anything sold at the restaurant, just check the detailed nutrition information list of all food items on its website. Still, rumors can be hard to beat, and people continue to guess whether or not the famous meat sold at Arby's is real.

There has been speculation that the roast beef at Arby's is actually imitation meat created from gelatin or liquid. Other consumers have thought that the delicious roast beef is actually fake deli meat. Finally, there have been urban legends claiming the signature roast beef came from horses (something that's not regularly eaten in America). Well, Arby's quality control team has denied these rumors. Although the sandwich chain doesn't cut their meat off the bone at each store, Arby's roast beef comes from real beef round roast.