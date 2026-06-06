7 Fast Food Chains That Still Have Value Menus
Value menus are something many people have come to expect from fast food restaurant chains, and in many people's minds, there seemed to be a time when almost every fast food chain had a specific section of its menu dedicated to items that were less than a dollar or at least much less expensive than the regular menu options. These value menu items are either smaller or simpler than regular menu items, like a value-sized portion of fries or a value-sized beverage, and some items are entirely unique to the value menu. In my personal food story, they've come in handy at critical moments in my life, like when I was unemployed and didn't have enough money to even buy ingredients for cooking a meal.
There are many fast-food restaurant chains offering attractive promotions, combos, and discounted bundles. However, finding a chain that still has a dedicated value menu might be harder to come by. And some chains may refer to their value menus by another name, don't reference any sort of value in that particular section of the menu, or require you to buy more than one item to take advantage of the deal. Nevertheless, they still exist, and below are seven fast food restaurant chains that still have dedicated, standalone value menus.
Wendy's has diverse options
Wendy's Everyday Value menu currently features eight sandwiches that range in price from $1.59 for a Jr. Hamburger to $3.49 for a bacon doublestack, and they feel quite substantial despite their smaller size compared to many regular menu items. While some fast food chains' most iconic miniature versions of popular menu items have gone up in price enough to no longer be considered a value item (I'm looking at you, Burger King), Wendy's popular Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is still one of the most affordable sandwiches on the entire menu, and at least for me, it can rival a trendy smash burger at a fraction of the price. If you don't eat beef (or prefer chicken), the Crispy Chicken BLT features all the same toppings.
There was a time when the Everyday Value menu included Frosties, chicken nuggets, and fries that are so much saltier than its competitors. Some of these options have migrated to other parts of the menu, at least online, but they're still under $2. While technically not a value menu, Wendy's does offer a variety of discounted meals in its Biggie Deals section, which include sandwiches from the Everyday Value menu along with some of the low-priced sides mentioned above and a drink. If you want a full meal, this option avoids you having to search the whole menu for those sides. Interestingly, Wendy's breakfast Biggie Deals don't include full meals but rather individual menu items that seem a little plain compared to its lunch and dinner offerings.
McDonald's has breakfast and lunch or dinner covered
All of McDonald's budget-friendly options appear in one section: the McValue Menu. Online, it's subdivided into categories for combination meals and individual items, and it even includes separate sections for breakfast and lunch or dinner, so there's no need to search around for them. Individual items appear in the Under $3 Menu, and include classics like the McChicken and McDouble, which is mid-tier among McDonald's burger rankings but the most substantial of the options. The individual value menu items for breakfast are lackluster, and you may want to pay a little extra to add egg and cheese to that sausage biscuit.
The lunch-and-dinner $5 Meal Deals and its $4 breakfast equivalents are flagged as being limited-time offers, except for the McChicken option. Breakfast meals include a hash brown and coffee, and lunch-dinner options include fries, McNuggets, and a soft drink. Annoyingly, you cannot see prices online or even order in-store pickup, and need to download the app; plus, lunch-dinner options only appear after breakfast time.
Sonic has more than nugget ice
This fast food chain is known for its drive-in format where you order directly from your car, and if you're lucky, a Sonic employee will skate (instead of walk) over to deliver your food to enjoy in your car. Most locations do provide seating, though, if you're feeding an army of little leaguers and don't want ketchup all over your seats.
Sonic has a generous rewards program (I'm a member!) that provides welcome offers, birthday offers, exclusive promotions, and lets you rack up points you can redeem for significant discounts. Nevertheless, the chain does have a $1.99 menu. Although the full menu has many burger options, the value menu has just one: Sonic's version of the Jr Bacon Cheeseburger. The other two food options are crispy chicken tender wraps. The rest of the seven-item value menu is devoted to ice cream floats, which show up as discounted on the online menu, so they may be limited-time deals. Just make sure to save enough money so that you can buy a bag of Sonic's famous nugget ice.
Dairy Queen brings ice cream and more
This one can be a bit confusing, since most people may associate Dairy Queen strictly with ice cream and other frozen desserts. And are desserts actually food, or were my parents wrong when they told me a sundae doesn't constitute a meal? Some stores actually do offer savory options, and after ice cream, the chain is known for its hot dogs (and sometimes its hamburgers). Its 2 for $5 menu is the closest to what the ice cream shop has to a value menu, and it's pretty diverse, at least for an ice cream shop.
You can choose from an Original Cheeseburger, a plain hot dog, a chili dog, or chicken strips, and can accompany any of these options with fries or pretzel sticks for $5. And if a visit to DQ isn't complete without ice cream, you can opt for a small sundae as part of the deal and tell my parents you had a proper meal with real food and a dessert. Or you can create any combination you'd like and really upset my parents by having two sundaes all to yourself.
Arby's has the beef (and other choices)
Arby's brand identity revolves around its signature roast beef sandwiches, which you can copycat with a gravy packet. But the menu is actually quite diverse and features some pretty tasty chicken options along with some unique sides for a fast food chain, like jalapeño poppers. And the fast food chain has the most straightforward name for its value menu, making it easy to find. It's just called Value Menu. I, personally, think it's a little chintzy to take up a third of the menu with soft drink options, but Arby's Value Menu still has an ample selection of slider sandwiches (including a roast beef option), wraps, sides, and desserts that all hover around the $3 mark.
You can cobble together a meal from this list with a dessert for about the same price as a regular meal without the dessert, give or take a buck or two. However, if you want a deal for something more substantial than a single-item snack, your best option is to go for the Meat & 3 Box. It includes a sandwich, three side dishes, and a drink for less than it would cost to put together a meal from Arby's value menu. It's technically not a value menu, but it definitely provides a good deal. Just keep in mind that Arby's value menu selections can vary across locations.
Subway lets you have it your way
Subway is a sandwich chain that's way overpriced now, according to customers. And although it announced on its website that it was introducing a value menu in April 2026, it took me several tries to figure out where it was on the menu. The chain's three "value menus" have the following aliases: Deli Favs, Protein Pockets, and $4.99 Sub of the Day. The $4.99 Sub of the Day deal is more like a daily special and feels like yet another consolation prize after the demise of its famous $5 footlong promotion. The Protein Pockets are like a new category of regular menu items that just so happen to be priced less than most sandwiches.
The Deli Favs, however, seem like Subway's closest attempt at offering a true value menu and feature a selection of six-inch versions of some of its simpler cold subs for $3.99. Perhaps the biggest draw to the Deli Favs menu is the fact that you can add all the veggies and sauces you'd like without affecting the price. It's par for the course at Subway, but it's one of the few value menus on this list that lets you make loads of modifications without losing out on the deal.
Taco Bell has some delicious (and affordable) options
This beloved Mexican-inspired fast food chain opened its doors 64 years ago and currently has a Luxe Value Menu, suggesting its options are a cut above other chains' value menu options. Or perhaps you're intended to tuck them into your luxury handbag to enjoy on your private jet as you travel to your private island. My guess is that they just feel luscious with all their ooey-gooey cheese and sour cream. The Luxe Value Menu seems to constantly evolve as Taco Bell periodically adds limited-time menu items to it, which is a pretty nice gesture. It allows customers to try new items without spending too much money, but it also means that your favorite items may not be available on your next visit.
In fact, by the time you finish reading this, the Luxe Value Menu may have completely changed. All joking aside, the menu does feature some mainstays, which tend to be its most affordable items, like the spicy potato soft taco, cheesy roll up, and the cheesy bean and rice burrito, both priced well under $2. Just be careful about customizing your orders too much, as modifications can add up and give your value menu order a truly luxe price tag.