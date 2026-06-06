7 Fast Food Chains That Still Have Value Menus

Value menus are something many people have come to expect from fast food restaurant chains, and in many people's minds, there seemed to be a time when almost every fast food chain had a specific section of its menu dedicated to items that were less than a dollar or at least much less expensive than the regular menu options. These value menu items are either smaller or simpler than regular menu items, like a value-sized portion of fries or a value-sized beverage, and some items are entirely unique to the value menu. In my personal food story, they've come in handy at critical moments in my life, like when I was unemployed and didn't have enough money to even buy ingredients for cooking a meal.

There are many fast-food restaurant chains offering attractive promotions, combos, and discounted bundles. However, finding a chain that still has a dedicated value menu might be harder to come by. And some chains may refer to their value menus by another name, don't reference any sort of value in that particular section of the menu, or require you to buy more than one item to take advantage of the deal. Nevertheless, they still exist, and below are seven fast food restaurant chains that still have dedicated, standalone value menus.