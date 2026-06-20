Where's The Largest Dairy Queen In The US Located?

Some may recall a time when Dairy Queen only sold ice cream and had smaller stores, with some locations only featuring an outdoor ordering window and little else. Some of these locations are still around today, even in my own neighborhood. One Redditor commented that their local shop is "old school, [has] no indoor seating, closes for the winter, [and the] building [is] shaped like a barn." But one franchisee decided to turn this old image on its head by opening the country's largest Dairy Queen in Bloomington, Illinois. At 5,000 square feet, the Bloomington location is nearly twice as big as the ice cream chain's largest new franchise options.

While this may seem like a huge and sudden departure from what many of us grew up with, Dairy Queen has been taking incremental steps for decades to transform itself from a mere ice cream shop into something more. In 1961, the chain introduced its Brazier program to offer hot food, and it debuted a value menu in 1992. In 2001, Dairy Queen launched its DQ Grill & Chill concept, which replaced the Brazier concept and is intended to make new locations feel more like competing fast food restaurants. The jumbo Bloomington store feels like a natural progression.

DQ Grill & Chill is now the only format the company has available for new franchisees, requiring a free-standing building and between 1,745 and 2,207 square feet to operate. This new model also needs to include separate hot food and ice cream prep areas and feature booths, large dining tables, a drive-thru, and outdoor patios. The Bloomington franchisee was able to negotiate for more space and include even more amenities, and Dairy Queen seemed happy to oblige and use the largest U.S. location to showcase its new concept's potential.