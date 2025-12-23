Why Whataburger Is Seemingly Everywhere Now

Texan residents will know: Whataburger occupies a cult-like status in the Lone Star State. Whether you're swinging by the chain during breakfast hours for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or chowing down on Aarón Sánchez's favorite fast food burger in the evening (he likes the mustard-based dressing), the experience feels thoroughly Texan. Precisely because of such strong regional affiliation, the chain's ever-growing expansion has come as a surprise to fans.

First opened in 1950, Whataburger wasn't Texas-specific for long — a location opened in Florida in 1959. Yet for decades, the burger restaurant did remain regionally restricted, operating in just 10 states by the early 2020s, despite boasting well over 500 outlets.

With the onset of a new decade, the chain formally announced its proliferation plans in a 2020 press release. Indeed, Whataburger has lived true to those ambitions, growing to 1,100 locations in 17 states as of December 2025. The bulk of the openings have occurred in the Southeast, with inaugural Whataburgers in the Carolinas and Georgia, as well as in outlying states like Colorado. For some, this newfound availability is intriguing, while others cite a decline in quality, making the expansion a contentious topic.