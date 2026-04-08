10 Cheap Fish That Should Make You Think Twice (No Matter The Price)

The number of fish options in the seafood aisle seem to be as plentiful as those in the actual sea. Front and center are the wallet squeezers like bluefin tuna, Chilean sea bass, wild halibut — fish so decadent they demand a wine pairing and artsy plating. Then you've got your more responsible choices: salmon, snapper, sea bass. And at the bottom of the whole enterprise, you've got the guys that absolutely refuse to siphon your cash: tilapia, cod, and catfish, among others.

Now, you might think you've got a pretty good idea of where to place your bet — maybe depending on whether rent is due. But it's not quite as easy as that. Price matters, sure, but it can't be the only metric. Luxury cuts might be downright delicious; the problem is, everybody knows it and everybody wants a piece. That's why a lot of these species are so heavily fished they're barreling toward in some waters.

Still, you can't veer too far in the opposite direction. The odds of getting something passable start to slide the further down the price ladder you go. That's not to say you can't score a pretty decent fillet for a couple bucks. But the gap between great and terrible grows dramatically wider the slimmer your budget gets. It's important to know how to sift through the bottom of the barrel and come out with something that won't absolutely disappoint. To help you out, we've put together this roundup of the cheap fish you want to avoid.