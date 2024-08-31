Choose The Freshest Fish At The Store With A Simple Sniff Test

When it comes to fish — specifically how we source fish — freshness is always at the very top of the list. After all, fish is at its best right when it comes out of the sea, and it's all downhill from there. Shopping for the freshest whole fish at the store shouldn't be a headache, and if you find the prospect of picking it out yourself a little daunting — never fear. A simple sniff test will get you most of the way there!

When it comes to cooking, you've got to trust in your senses — and none is more important in the culinary world than your nose. And when it comes to fish, paying attention to it pays dividends. Fish shouldn't smell fishy. At least, not when it's fresh. That stink that puts so many people off seafood altogether is actually a clear-cut sign that your fish is past its prime. There's a reason we wince at the mere whiff of it! When legendary chef Eric Ripert shops for the freshest fish, he tries to find one that smells of a "sea breeze" (via The Today Show). It should smell, really, how you want it to taste: salty, fresh, and (though it almost seems redundant) pleasant!