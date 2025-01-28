Rethink Your Charcuterie Boards By Having A Focus On Fish

If you're looking to stay ahead of the curve, traditional charcuterie boards have had their moment, and even butter boards are no longer the latest trend. Now it's time to move on — to fish? Well, no, not just any fish, but tinned fish, which has come a long way from being an item most of us passed by in the grocery store with a "Yuck!" to becoming a sought-after delicacy. These little cans are now widely celebrated for their unique and exciting flavors.

Tinned fish is great for parties — though you might want to give your guests a heads-up if they've ever shown themselves to be squeamish at the mention of anchovies — and small gatherings. "Seacuterie" boards, featuring delights like smoked salmon, oysters, mussels in pickled sauce, or mackerel and sardines (the two types of tinned fish that most resemble their fresh counterparts), are growing in popularity. Brands like Ramón Peña, FishWife, and even Trader Joe's offer options to elevate your party spread. These boards replace cured meats like salami and summer sausage, so in addition to checking the labels on your tinned fish to ensure it's ethically sourced, you'll want to choose accompaniments that highlight and complement the seafood's salty, savory flavors.