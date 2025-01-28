Rethink Your Charcuterie Boards By Having A Focus On Fish
If you're looking to stay ahead of the curve, traditional charcuterie boards have had their moment, and even butter boards are no longer the latest trend. Now it's time to move on — to fish? Well, no, not just any fish, but tinned fish, which has come a long way from being an item most of us passed by in the grocery store with a "Yuck!" to becoming a sought-after delicacy. These little cans are now widely celebrated for their unique and exciting flavors.
Tinned fish is great for parties — though you might want to give your guests a heads-up if they've ever shown themselves to be squeamish at the mention of anchovies — and small gatherings. "Seacuterie" boards, featuring delights like smoked salmon, oysters, mussels in pickled sauce, or mackerel and sardines (the two types of tinned fish that most resemble their fresh counterparts), are growing in popularity. Brands like Ramón Peña, FishWife, and even Trader Joe's offer options to elevate your party spread. These boards replace cured meats like salami and summer sausage, so in addition to checking the labels on your tinned fish to ensure it's ethically sourced, you'll want to choose accompaniments that highlight and complement the seafood's salty, savory flavors.
Choosing flavors to pair with your tinned fish
Just as you would with a meat-based board, you'll want to include accompaniments for your seacuterie board. Along with the requisite chips, crackers, and mini-toasts, pickled vegetables are a great place to start — think olives, onions, mushrooms, and even pickles themselves (tiny cornichons or baby dills are especially well-suited due to their size). Fresh vegetables like cucumber, radishes, and tomatoes (both cherry-sized and larger slices) add texture and brightness to balance the rich umami of the fish.
No snack board is complete without dips and condiments. Consider buying or making a smoked salmon dip to stay on-theme, adding a piquant chimichurri for some zing, or letting your guests spice things up with chili oil for drizzling over an anchovy-on-cracker creation. A creamy garlic aioli is another excellent choice. Elevate the flavors of your tinned fish further with fresh lemon wedges for squeezing atop each bite, and small bowls of dill, parsley, and other herbs for sprinkling.
Beverages that suit your tinned fish board
If you're hosting a tinned fish board party, you'll obviously want to offer some beverages that complement the salty, rich flavors of the fish. For non-alcoholic options, lemonade and iced tea are great choices — they're light, and won't overpower or compete with the fish. You could even get creative by using them as bases for mocktails. Fruited hot teas would also work well, or you can keep it simple with sparkling water.
For your boozy buddies, avoid full-bodied red wines and instead opt for dry white wines, sparkling wines, or rosés. A sauvignon blanc, for example, provides a refreshing counterpoint to the unctuousness of sardines and other oily fish. If your guests like beer, stick to light, ever-popular options like pilsners, such as Victory Prima or Troegs Sunshine. These beers, like white wine, won't overwhelm the tinned fish — instead, they offer a crisp and balanced experience. A tart saison can also work well, thanks to its complementary citrus notes.
Finally, if you're considering spirits to pair with your tinned fish feast, keep it simple with vodka, which pairs well with all types of fish due to its neutral flavor. Or, try an herbaceous gin like Beefeater London Garden, which features a kiss of citrus in its flavor profile.