Don't Lose Half Your Fish To The Pan: The Secret To Crispy Skin

Whether you're making a whole fish, like a branzino, or pan-frying some pieces, that crackly, crispy skin is one of the ultimate joys. To find out how to get yours perfect every time, Food Republic spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook". According to Gentile, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Similarly to how you would pat fish dry before frying, or how you would do the same thing to sausages to ensure they brown correctly, Gentile said that starting the cooking process with very dry fish is key to the crispiest skin. "Pat the skin well with paper towels, and score it lightly[,] so it does not curl," she explained. Once seasoned and ready to go, she recommended heating your pan with just a touch of oil (a thin layer will do the trick), and wait for it to shimmer before placing your fish skin side down. "Press gently — very gently — with a spatula for the first 30 seconds so the skin makes even contact. After that, leave it alone." She went on to say that you'll know it's ready to turn when the edges are a nice gold color and the skin lifts on its own.

When it comes to varieties, Gentile loves using salmon, Korean sea trout, or mackerel. "Their higher fat content gives you that golden crackle," Gentile said. She also noted that both snapper and branzino produce a beautiful crisp due to their thin, delicate skin.