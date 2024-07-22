The Unexpected Fish That Contains The Highest Amount Of Mercury

The risks of mercury levels in canned tuna are well-known, but we often forget to take fresh fish into account. It's prudent to be aware of the fish that are safe to eat regularly, and it's equally important to know which types have the highest levels of mercury and are best consumed sparingly. According to the FDA, tilefish from the Gulf of Mexico contain the highest amount of mercury, with 1.123 PPM (mercury concentration mean). For comparison, bigeye tuna has 0.689 PPM. The FDA has set the highest allowable average mercury concentration in fish at 0.46 micrograms per gram per week, which means opting for fish with high levels drastically limits how much you can enjoy weekly.

Tilefish is a white fish found in waters from Florida to Canada, but its high mercury content is location-dependent. Tilefish from the Atlantic Ocean contain lower levels than the Gulf of Mexico variety, with just 0.144 PPM. Due to its vibrant array of colors and tropical look, tilefish is also commonly known as rainbow tilefish or golden snapper, and is often lovingly referred to as the "clown of the sea." The meat is firm and flaky, and has a milder flavor that some say is akin to crab or lobster.

Other popular fish that end up on your plate and contain high amounts of mercury include swordfish, king mackerel, and marlin. Though the levels vary depending on the type, just about all fish and shellfish contain at least a trace of mercury.