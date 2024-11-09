The Absolute Best Type Of Fish For Sashimi

In Japanese cuisine, the beauty of many dishes is all about appreciating the natural qualities of the ingredients at play. Nothing quite exemplifies this philosophy better than sashimi. No, it's not the same as sushi, where the crucial ingredient is rice, not fish (hence why you can also have egg and vegetable sushi). Sashimi specifically refers to raw meat, most commonly raw fish. It's a culinary tradition that dates back centuries, and over that time has expanded to include a vast number of seafood species.

To find out which fish makes for unforgettable sashimi, we asked chef Shingo Akikuni, who runs the Michelin-starred omakase restaurant Shingo. If anyone knows sashimi, it's him, and he highly recommends sawara, or line-caught Spanish mackerel. What makes it so special? "Sawara has great fat," the chef says. "I like to prepare it by quickly torching the skin/fat side so that you can enjoy it both raw and with the fat rendered a bit for a great texture and mouthfeel."

While chef Akikuni's recommendation of Spanish mackerel is sublime, it's also a heavily-regulated fish in some areas, and mackerel numbers have been on the decline at least since 2021. As such, it can be tricky to get your hands on (and rather expensive). Luckily, there are plenty of other brilliant options when it comes to making sashimi.