Don't Throw Out Wilting Greens, Do This Instead

Pciturethis: You're at the grocery store and pick up a big container of leafy greens. You've got visions of grandeur in your head, plans to eat them all before the expiration date, perhaps consistently over several healthy meals. However, despite your best intentions, you don't make it to the bottom of the bag or carton before they inevitably begin to wilt. It happens to the best of us. Even so, food waste is a total bummer. Luckily, wilted greens are still safe to eat. Ones that are spoiled and mushy are still off the table, but if they are just starting to droop and you don't find an abundance of black spots scattered throughout, there are plenty of ways to put them to good use.

From incorporating them into soups and stews to blending them into sauces, smoothies, and more, your wilted greens may have a lot more going for them than you realize. Not anymore, though. After you get a peek at the tasty ways to use lackluster leafy greens, you can breathe a bit more life into them and avoid simply resigning them to the trash (black or mushy pieces notwithstanding!).