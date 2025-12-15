10 Deliciously Creative Ways To Use Pesto Beyond Pasta

When it comes to pesto, everyone's go-to use is pasta. Could anything be better? Probably not, but that's just where the fun starts with the tasty green sauce. There are plenty of deliciously creative ways to use pesto that expand well beyond your basic pasta dishes, and if you're looking to stretch its usability in your cooking, you've come to the right place.

As a lover of all things pesto, many of the delicious ways to use the sauce found below are ones we've tried and enjoyed countless times. We're confident they'll ensure you never have to toss out an opened jar of pesto ever again. After all, you only have about two weeks before it becomes questionable or you need to freeze it.

Let's get one thing straight before we dive right in: The term pesto refers to a type of rustic sauce, and it can be made with a wide variety of base ingredients, like pistachio, sun-dried tomato, and more. Even so, when someone mentions pesto, they are typically talking about basil pesto. With this in mind, the deliciously creative ways to use the sauce you find below are referencing basil pesto. However, that doesn't mean other types of pesto couldn't work as well. Food for thought, if you know what we mean.