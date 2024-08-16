Can You Still Eat A Salad If A Few Lettuce Leaves Are Wilted?

It's a disappointment to pull a container of freshly purchased greens from the fridge in the hopes of making a refreshing, crispy salad, only to discover a wilted, slimy mess instead. Luckily, accidentally eating wilted lettuce will likely not cause any serious harm but, of course, there are some potential exceptions.

Any bacteria your leafy greens might pick up on the way to the grocery store — from how and where they're grown to any rogue animals that might walk through the fields — could cause the produce to go bad. Once the bacteria that spoils food begins to multiply, the other bacteria that can cause serious illness (i.e. pathogenic bacteria like E. coli) will likely do the same.

For the most part, if a few leaves are slimy while the rest are holding up, it's probably safe to pick out the bad and eat the good. However, if more than half of the greens are icky, it's best to toss the whole bunch. Most wilted greens can be attributed to age, so make sure to check the expiration date at the store before you make your purchase.