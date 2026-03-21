Our 3-Ingredient Easter Bark Recipe Is The Perfect Festive Treat

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Whether it's chocolate bunnies, gooey Cadbury eggs, jelly beans, or those squishy marshmallow Peeps, Easter brings out quite the assortment of treats and sweets. Want a new way to repurpose those candy-coated eggs? Our festive 3-ingredient Easter bark is eye candy at its best. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her take on holiday bark in a concoction of a robin's egg blue creamy base topped with pastel candy eggs and toasted coconut. Kinnaird uses a combination of pastel colored candy melts to create her desired hue, then adds the eggs and coconut for a whimsical nod to springtime robin nests. The result is a treat that is a fun and colorful addition to an Easter brunch buffet, or perfect for gifting in Easter baskets and bags.

This confection comes together in minutes, cools quickly, and can be tailored to your own personal color preferences. Not a fan of coconut? Try adding some colorful sprinkles instead. The fun is in making this project your own, and the joy comes from how easy it is to do. Kinnaird provides options for melting your candy double-boiler style or in a microwave. Either way, the user-friendly candy melts yield consistent and delicious results.