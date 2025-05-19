Do You Really Need A Meat Tenderizer?

It's easy to wind up with a kitchen drawer full of outdated kitchen tools that were once popular. So, when it comes to adding one more gadget, you may be asking yourself if you really need it. But when it comes to a meat tenderizer, the answer may actually be yes.

The typical tool that home cooks use for tenderizing is a meat mallet. Often made of metal, it's used to pound chicken, beef, or pork to improve its texture. By beating the meat with a mallet, you can easily break up the connective tissues that can make it tough or too chewy.

The simple process takes mere minutes to do but can produce far more succulent results. Plus, if you've taken the time to whip up a flavorful marinade, tenderizing the meat will help it soak up all of that goodness. As an added bonus, flattening the meat can help it cook more evenly.

If you're grilling up the likes of filet mignon on the regular, you may not need a tenderizer, but many other cuts are made better by tenderizing. When it comes to beef, flank, sirloin, tri-tip, and skirt steaks are all improved with a few smacks from a mallet. Game like elk and venison come out juicier, too. And if you're looking to make a perfectly moist chicken breast that cooks up quickly, tenderizing is the way to go.