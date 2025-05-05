How To Make A Classic Peach Bellini At Home

To make a good bellini, you'll need to begin with a very smooth peach puree. If peaches are in season, pick ones that are very ripe and soft. (While white ones are called for here, it's okay to use yellow ones.) Not only will soft peaches be easier to blend, but they will also taste sweeter. If peaches are out of season, you may use frozen ones, but you'll need to allow them to thaw first unless what you have in mind is a bellini slushie. You could also opt to use canned peaches or even peach baby food since the latter is essentially nothing more than strained peaches.

As for the sparkling wine, you'll want something slightly dry to contrast with the sweet peaches. If you prefer, you could even swap out the Prosecco for a different sparkling wine, but again, it shouldn't be any sweeter than semi-dry unless you like a super-sugary cocktail. There's no need to splurge on capital-C Champagne, though, since this is a mixed drink where the flavor of peaches is meant to dominate so it's okay to use an Aldi budget buy.

A final tip for bellini-making is to remember to add the peach puree to the glass before you pour in the sparkling wine. This way, your cocktail won't fizzle out since the bubbles will stay at the top where they belong. Fruit in the glass first also makes for less of a mess than doing it the other way around.