Give Your Holiday A Touch Of Nostalgia With Our 3-Ingredient Christmas Jell-O Balls Recipe

There are some classic Christmas dishes that manage to make it to the table year after year, like roast turkey or gingerbread cookies. On the other hand, there are certain vintage Christmas dishes that you hardly see anymore, like chestnut stuffing or cranberry fluff salad. We'd argue that these three-ingredient Christmas Jell-O balls — brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt — fall somewhere in the middle ground. They're not exactly something you're going to see at every holiday party, but they definitely have a certain nostalgic feel that's oh-so fitting for the holiday season.

These Jell-O balls also happen to be pretty, celebratory, and taste pretty darn good as well. "These three-ingredient Jello-O balls are a festive, quick, no-bake treat," De Witt describes. "They're soft, sweet, and chewy, and are made by mixing shredded coconut with condensed milk and vibrant red (I used strawberry) and green (lime) Jell-O powders." The result is a uniquely textured little treat that has a little crunch and a lot of flavor from the coconut, and one that puts crowd-pleasing Jell-O to use in a fun and inventive way. De Witt notes that these Christmas Jell-O balls would be great for a cookie exchange, for gifting, or for a positively festive and retro holiday party.