10 Ways To Upgrade A Simple Pot Roast
The classic pot roast straddles the line between haute cuisine and comfort home cooking. When done right, it's everything you could wish for in a main course: rosy and tender braised beef, hearty potatoes and vegetables infused with succulent beef flavor, and a luxurious sauce draping everything. It amazes dinner guests and taste buds alike with panache, yet it remains charmingly rustic.
Perhaps best of all, a good pot roast doesn't ask much of you. You can create this delightful dish with just three ingredients and some roasting time. Yet, there are always ways to upgrade your favorite dishes, and pot roast is no exception. A couple of simple but delectably effective upgrades, shared by both professional chefs and home cooks, can absolutely transform your beef dinner into a stunning masterpiece. New depths of flavors can be unlocked with just a few small additions, many of which can be found in your fridge right now.
Check your seasoning throughout
For a great pot roast, it really can come down to the seasoning. Superstar chef and television personality Bobby Flay insists that seasoning your beef on all sides ensures great flavoring from the beginning. But, this is only part of the formula to a delicious pot roast.
The other half is to continually check your seasoning throughout the cooking process. You want to taste the broth as it thickens into a sauce for saltiness and flavor, ensuring that it is neither bland nor overly salty and adding extra salt as needed. However, you also want to balance this with keeping the lid on the pot as much as possible; lifting the lid too often will prolong the beef's cooking time and cost it valuable moisture. This upgrade advice is all about moderation, but when done right, the results can deepen your flavors in a big way.
Cream of mushroom soup makes for the best gravy
Mushrooms naturally contain intense umami flavor that pairs beautifully with beef; there's a reason steak and mushrooms are such a common and beloved combination. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that there's a great way to upgrade to your pot roast involving these fun little fungi.
Specifically, the humble cream of mushroom soup, found in almost any pantry, can totally elevate your pot roast. This applies doubly if you are making your pot roast in a slow cooker, where the soup can infuse the beef with the complementary flavor and thicken into a delectably creamy gravy. This also has the added benefit of helping ensure the beef braises with plenty of moisture so it doesn't dry out during its long cooking time. If you don't want to directly cook the beef in the cream of mushroom soup, you can make the gravy separately on the stove and drizzle it on afterward. Don't be afraid to throw in some extra mushrooms of your own, too.
Mix up your vegetable choices
If you were to picture a pot roast, what vegetables do you see? Chances are you picture the big hitters: potatoes, carrots, and onions. Easy to see why. They're incredibly photogenic veggies, and they all bring something to the (literal) table: Onions add flavor, carrots add brightness and sweetness, and potatoes... well, everyone loves potatoes.
Of course, when there's a traditional way of cooking anything, changing things up is a simple way to upgrade it. Adding new vegetables to your pot roast can radically transform its flavor profile in exciting and tantalizing ways. Just changing the potatoes to sweet potatoes adds a caramel-like sweetness that contrasts with the savory beef. Or, you could could add radishes, which bring a peppery spiciness to the dish, or perhaps artichokes for a note of nuttiness. Cherry tomatoes can bring a vibrancy you didn't think was possible in such a heavy meal. All you need is a willingness to explore and experiment, and you'll find a new combination (or several) you'll love.
Switch the beef out for new textures
Not all cuts of beef are created the same. Anyone who's eaten a ribeye steak and a porterhouse knows they are deliciously different in subtle ways. The same is true of pot roasts; trying out a different cut can change the texture of the dish in a surprising and delectable way. It's one of the simplest ways to upgrade your dinner.
As John Politte told Food Republic, "The best cuts for a pot roast are typically tougher, well-marbled cuts like chuck roast, brisket, or round roast." Chuck is fattier and tends to shred more easily, whereas the leaner round cuts like the bottom round roast are more readily sliced. Brisket is the middle-ground option between the two.
However, those aren't your only options. You can also go for the shoulder pot roast, the trip tip, and the sirloin tip roast, all of which have their own flavor profiles and degrees of fattiness, leading to different textures. Just make sure you double check how much cooking time each cut requires, as they can vary quite a bit depending on the cut and fat content.
A splash of cola adds new sweetness
Yes, really: Your favorite fountain beverage also does wonders for your pot roast, especially if you love a sweet-and-salty combination. All it takes is a little willingness to try — and a can of soda, obviously.
The sweetness of cola adds interacts well with the beef flavor, adding notes of malt and caramel that complement without overpowering the beef. As Chef Chuck Hayworth shared, "The sugars caramelize pretty well, giving depth to the flavor."
But that's only part of the equation. The other is the acidity. "The acidity helps make the meat tender," said Hayworth, noting that cola has an acidity on par with that of more traditional acids like citrus fruits and some kinds of vinegar. The end result is a much more tender pot roast with a captivating taste. Just make sure to use the soda with a fattier cut of beef so it has time to work its magic.
Give your meat a coffee rub
Your everyday morning brew has untapped cooking potential, especially when it comes to your pot roast. Actually, you can use coffee to upgrade your main course in a couple of different ways.
The first and most well known is to literally rub your roast with coffee grounds. As Chef Thomas Odermatt shared with Food Republic, "Coffee pairs beautifully to tenderize meat because both share deep, roasted, and bitter notes that amplify each other." He further noted that, thanks its own acidic properties, coffee also helps tenderize the meat. His preferred coffee-based pot roast rub includes, "a mix of finely ground espresso, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and just a touch of cumin."
Alternatively, you could always add a splash of coffee to your pot roast sauce. When mixed with soy sauce, you'll find the savory notes deepened with an additional note of subtle smokiness. As with any special ingredient like this, it's best to be very conservative when it comes to how much coffee you add, either in the rub or in the sauce. Less is more, as they say.
Ketchup brings acidity and sugary contrast
Ketchup is one of the most iconic condiments in the United States. Yet despite (or perhaps because) of this culinary dominance, home chefs often forget that ketchup can do so for so many other beef dishes including, yes, pot roasts.
When discussing beef stews with Food Republic, Meghan Yager shared, "With its combination of sweet, acidic, and umami, you'll find that [ketchup] boosts the savoriness of the stew to layer in more flavor when you use it." It doesn't take a world-renown chef to make the leap from beef stew to pot roast and recognize what ketchup can offer to the dish. The balance of the flavors and ketchup's acidity serving to help tenderize the meat all come together to do something beyond what anyone thought possible with a simple condiment.
Sprinkle dried fruit for new dimensions
Many of the best ways to upgrade a pot roast involve finding ingredients that add an element of sweetness to the savory-heavy dish without overpowering any of the other flavors. And dried fruit accomplishes that goal with flair.
Meat and fruit pairings are actually pretty common, and pot roasts are no exception; dried fruits can add brightness and boldness as well as welcome floral and tangy notes. As David Leite commented for Food Republic, "Instead of a one-note umami-forward gravy, you get a sauce with high (acid) notes and bass (caramel-y) notes, where the fruit's concentrated sugars complement the deep, meaty flavor."
Which fruits you add will, of course, change what flavors you introduce. Apricots are subtler than jammy figs or tangy cherries, but all of them have their own unique profiles that mix well with the beef... if used sparingly. That's the big takeaway with this upgrade idea: If you plan on doing this, be very careful how much you add, because too much will result a sugary, mushy mess.
Beer enhances the beef's richness
Cooking with beer dates back to the very dawn of civilization, to the ancient Egyptians and Sumerians. So adding it to your pot roast is an upgrade literally as old as time.
Beer's appeal in cooking lies in its bitterness; it creates a contrast that enhances the richness of the beef. The beer also contributes a note of malt that will work well with the deep meaty succulence. Too much of it can totally ruin a dish, but the addition of just a cup or two of the golden brew to your sauce can prove a delightful upgrade.
What kind of beer will also change the flavor and create different effects. A darker beer will add a note of roasted flavor that may be welcome, but it can also overpower easily. A milder beer or a diluted beer may be more easily partnered with the beef, but it may also not have as much punch as you hope. Cautious experimentation is the way to go.
Gingersnaps surprise with spice and body
No, this isn't a prank. This is, in fact, a well-established way to upgrade your pot roast, albeit one that sounds like a prank.
Naturally, the sweetness of the gingersnaps adds that much needed note to the heavy savory flavor of your roast; the molasses in the cookie adds another layer beyond what ordinary sweeteners can provide. But the reason people call on gingersnaps to elevate their pot roasts also comes from their spiciness. The almost peppery heat gingersnaps provide does wonders for the meat and vegetables of the roast.
Then, of course, adding an actual cookie to your sauce also adds body, thickening it in a phenomenal way. How you crumble the cookie will change the texture of the sauce, so make sure you experiment and taste throughout to make sure it is cooking in the way you hope. But once you get it right, you can bask in the satisfaction of improving your dinner by adding in a dessert.