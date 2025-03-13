Why Chanterelle Mushrooms Are The Best Type To Pair With Steak

Steak and mushrooms, a meaty vegetable for an even meatier cut. This pairing is as classic as it is delicious, but there's no small amount of debate around what type of mushroom is best to pair with any steak. However, when Food Republic spoke with Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye, he told us that there's one fungus that stands above the rest.

"If you have access to them, I like using chanterelle mushrooms," Bautista said. "They're just meaty enough to stand up to a good piece of beef but have a delicate, peppery, and fruity flavor that is interesting enough to stand on its own." When it comes to different types of mushrooms and what to cook with them, there are few combinations as ideal as chanterelles and steak. Unlike portobellos or shiitakes, they won't get lost in the flavor and textures of your meat. Instead, they'll act as a fantastic accompaniment, noticeable no matter what cut you pair them with or how it's prepared.

Though they are great together, you'll still need to give both your steak and chanterelles plenty of individual attention, according to Bautista. "I cook my mushrooms and steaks separately," he explained. "They both need the proper attention and specific temperatures when you roast either one. Marrying them back together, after [properly] roasted and cooked, is your best bet." By giving them each their own pan and cooking method, it's easier to prepare them to their specific needs before bringing them together.