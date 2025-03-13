Why Chanterelle Mushrooms Are The Best Type To Pair With Steak
Steak and mushrooms, a meaty vegetable for an even meatier cut. This pairing is as classic as it is delicious, but there's no small amount of debate around what type of mushroom is best to pair with any steak. However, when Food Republic spoke with Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye, he told us that there's one fungus that stands above the rest.
"If you have access to them, I like using chanterelle mushrooms," Bautista said. "They're just meaty enough to stand up to a good piece of beef but have a delicate, peppery, and fruity flavor that is interesting enough to stand on its own." When it comes to different types of mushrooms and what to cook with them, there are few combinations as ideal as chanterelles and steak. Unlike portobellos or shiitakes, they won't get lost in the flavor and textures of your meat. Instead, they'll act as a fantastic accompaniment, noticeable no matter what cut you pair them with or how it's prepared.
Though they are great together, you'll still need to give both your steak and chanterelles plenty of individual attention, according to Bautista. "I cook my mushrooms and steaks separately," he explained. "They both need the proper attention and specific temperatures when you roast either one. Marrying them back together, after [properly] roasted and cooked, is your best bet." By giving them each their own pan and cooking method, it's easier to prepare them to their specific needs before bringing them together.
How to prepare chanterelles for steak
Pan-frying, oven-roasting, and even grilling chanterelles gives them a great depth of flavor as an accompaniment to steak. However, chef Jonathan Bautista takes a different route that melds the flavors of both red meat and mushroom together, freeing up your plate for an extra side dish.
"I usually incorporate mushrooms in a sauce to accompany a steak using the pan drippings, maybe some whiskey, and butter scented with thyme," Bautista told us. Browning your chanterelles in steak drippings, butter, and seasonings suffuses them with the flavors of your cut, letting none of that beautiful, leftover fat go to waste. However, keep in mind that chanterelles have tons of flavor already, so you can also treat them as an additional ingredient for other sauces to boost your steak meal.
"A simple pro tip and alternate sauce for steak and mushrooms I love is adding a splash of fish sauce to any chimichurri recipe you have," Bautista informed us. "It adds a lot of depth and umami. So delicious!" While adding too much acid to your chimichurri is a common mistake everyone makes with homemade steak sauce, chanterelles bring tons of vibrant flavor that reduces your need for vinegar and citrus. Their distinct notes of apricot brighten up any dish they're in, melding with the juices of your steak and the herbs of the chimichurri while still providing tons of earthiness that mushroom lovers enjoy so much.