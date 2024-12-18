Mistakes Everyone Makes With Pot Roast (And How To Fix Them)

A homemade pot roast is comfort food at its finest. When cooked low and slow, even tough cuts of meat become fall-apart tender and delicious. But there are always things you can do to make it even better. To find out more, Food Republic consulted chef, spice expert, and food entrepreneur John Politte, who revealed some of the most common mistakes people make — and how to prevent and fix them.

While a pot roast is all about the long braising, Politte stressed the importance of searing the meat first and offered advice on when exactly to season the food for the best results. The chef also shared some top tips on how to fix a pot roast that has become overly dry and restore the meat to its juicy best.

Even though you can choose inexpensive cuts for tender braised beef, such as chuck, brisket, or a beef round, it's still possible to get a huge amount of flavor and a great texture if you follow the right steps. Whether it's your first time making a pot roast or you're a home cook with a wealth of experience, Politte's tips can help you get tasty and meltingly tender meat as well as a rich, well-seasoned gravy.