Bobby Flay Can't Stress One Seasoning Tip Enough

While salt brings out the natural flavors of food, pepper is its subtle companion, adding depth and a little kick of spice. This seasoning duo is used globally, although black pepper is sometimes exchanged for ground white pepper or different kinds of peppercorns. Depending on the recipe and your palate, you might consider using ground Sichuan peppercorns or pink peppercorns instead of black pepper. There are also many different types of salt, so keep that in mind when pairing with pepper.

A classic pepper steak could be taken to the next level with the depth of smoked salt or the umami richness of truffle salt. Similarly, grilled salt and pepper tuna could gain complexity with the addition of slightly sweet and nutty red Hawaiian salt, which tastes great with seafood.

Taiwanese salt and pepper chicken is a popular twist on popcorn chicken. Another dish, salt and pepper shrimp stir-fry, of course, relies on salt and pepper, but also incorporates the strong flavors of garlic, ginger, and chilies, which are staples in many Asian cuisines.