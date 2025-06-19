Tenderize Meat With Coffee Grounds For Juicy, Flavorful Results Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything worse than a bite of bland steak, dry chicken, or tough piece of pork? Whatever protein you're digging into, you want it to be so tender it's like biting into a stick of butter, and there are a lot of different hacks for achieving that — like using baking soda or marinating it in salad dressing. But tenderizing your meat with coffee grounds is one of the most effective methods, according to Chef Thomas Odermatt, founder of Butcher's Bone Broth, with whom Food Republic had the opportunity to consult. And don't worry — this hack won't make your protein of choice taste like a cup of brewed java, but it will subtly enhance the flavors and texture.

"Coffee pairs beautifully to tenderize meat because both share deep, roasted, and bitter notes that amplify each other," he said. Not only does the rich, slightly acidic character of coffee help break down the meat's proteins, it also "cuts through fatty meats, while its bitter edge brings out the smokiness and umami" flavors, especially when your beef, chicken, or pork are grilled or smoked. Odermatt was quick to clear up some confusion people might have between coffee and cacao, telling us that the latter is used mainly in Latin cuisine and also brings richness to meat, but ultimately, he felt that "coffee deserves just as much respect as a cooking ingredient, especially in BBQ."