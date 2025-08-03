Give Beef Stew A Bold Makeover With This Everyday Condiment

There's nothing quite like a hearty beef stew to warm the soul. This timeless dish is the epitome of home-cooked comfort, and across the globe, countless variations celebrate local flavors and traditions with their own twists. From the rustic elegance of France's iconic beef bourguignon (Julia Child's favourite stew) to Indonesia's fragrant and fiery beef rendang, beef stew proves itself as a dish that's not bound to a single recipe. So, in the spirit of flexibility, one everyday ingredient that can seriously elevate your next beef stew is ketchup. To find out why this condiment is such a game-changer, Food Republic spoke with Meghan Yager, ​​recipe developer and food photographer at Cake 'n Knife.

"With its combination of sweet, acidic, and umami, you'll find that [ketchup] boosts the savoriness of the stew to layer in more flavor when you use it," says Yager. The tomatoes in ketchup are rich in natural umami, adding depth and complexity. Its vinegar contributes a tangy acidity that helps tenderize the meat and cuts through its richness. The sugar balances the acidity with a subtle sweetness, preventing the flavor from becoming too sharp, and the seasonings often found in ketchup — such as onion, garlic, and cloves — bring in added complexity, layering in warm and aromatic notes.