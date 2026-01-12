The Underappreciated Tender Cut Of Beef That's Perfect For Pot Roast

Joanne Gallagher is a huge proponent of using the Instant Pot to cook beefy bottom round. She recommends starting with a good sear, because the crust on the meat will help build flavor. You can even do this in the Instant Pot using the saute function, but if you're afraid of burning yourself on the hot metal pot as you turn the roast on each side, you can also do it in a pan on the stove.

Before pressure cooking, be sure to add some liquid, perhaps in the form of beef broth; this is an essential step so that the Instant Pot can create the steam necessary to break down the lean bottom round. If, after the end of the cooking time, it doesn't slice or shred easily, "just lock the lid back on and give it another few minutes," Gallagher advised.

Another mostly hands-off appliance for making pot roast is the slow cooker. Again, you'll want to sear off every side of the bottom round for flavor, and use a good glug of broth to ensure the meat doesn't end up dry and tough. It's also important that you use the "Low" function on your slow cooker — never "High" when using bottom round. Low and slow is the name of the game, so only use the slow cooker for your pot roast if you have the time — it can take up to nine hours.