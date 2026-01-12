The Underappreciated Tender Cut Of Beef That's Perfect For Pot Roast
There are some mistakes people can make with pot roast, and perhaps the most egregious is not using the best cut of meat for the dish. However, "best" can be widely interpreted, and if you're looking to save a few dollars, going for chuck roast or brisket won't do your wallet any favors. There's a vastly underappreciated, bargain-priced cut of beef that starts out on the tougher side but, with a little time and a lot of moisture, turns into a tender bite that is ideal for your next pot roast. According to Joanne Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer of Inspired Taste, bottom round will get the job done just fine.
Because it's a leaner cut (with less fat than even lean chuck or brisket), "it doesn't have the same built-in richness from fat," Gallagher shared with Food Republic. "The flavor is still beefy, just a little more lean and clean." However, she enthused, while it might not have the same marbling as those other two cuts, it has other qualities that make it ideal for pot roast; namely, Gallagher told us, its denser composition "can soak up any cooking liquid like a sponge." What you end up with is ultra-flavorful, ultra-sliceable meat that can then be shredded before serving.
The best ways to cook bottom round for pot roast
Joanne Gallagher is a huge proponent of using the Instant Pot to cook beefy bottom round. She recommends starting with a good sear, because the crust on the meat will help build flavor. You can even do this in the Instant Pot using the saute function, but if you're afraid of burning yourself on the hot metal pot as you turn the roast on each side, you can also do it in a pan on the stove.
Before pressure cooking, be sure to add some liquid, perhaps in the form of beef broth; this is an essential step so that the Instant Pot can create the steam necessary to break down the lean bottom round. If, after the end of the cooking time, it doesn't slice or shred easily, "just lock the lid back on and give it another few minutes," Gallagher advised.
Another mostly hands-off appliance for making pot roast is the slow cooker. Again, you'll want to sear off every side of the bottom round for flavor, and use a good glug of broth to ensure the meat doesn't end up dry and tough. It's also important that you use the "Low" function on your slow cooker — never "High" when using bottom round. Low and slow is the name of the game, so only use the slow cooker for your pot roast if you have the time — it can take up to nine hours.