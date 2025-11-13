Add This Bold Ingredient To Your Pot Roast For A Brighter Flavor

Great pot roast hits great notes of salt, fat, and umami, but David Leite, food writer and founder of Leite's Culinaria, takes inspiration from North Africa for a surprising pot roast upgrade. "Adding dried fruit to a pot roast is a great and inexpensive way to add a complex sweetness and a subtle, often tangy, acidity," he says.

"Instead of a one-note umami-forward gravy, you get a sauce with high (acid) notes and bass (caramel-y) notes, where the fruit's concentrated sugars complement the deep, meaty flavor," says Leite. "You see this a lot in North African tagines and classic European braises." Whether sun-dried or made in an air fryer, drying fruits concentrates their sugars and turn them into perfect, all natural sweeteners. Just like barbecue or stir-fries thickened with sugar, combining protein with sugar develops their flavors in incredible ways, emphasizing the meatiness while expanding the flavor profile into something that tastes professionally made.

For larger fruits like apricots or figs, Leite prefers to halve them, guaranteeing they have the surface area required to release their flavors. For smaller varieties like raisins, feel free to toss them in whole. Either way, dried fruits tend to grow mushy when rehydrated, so he recommends adding them halfway through the cook time to preserve their textures. Every dried fruit has its advantages in a pot roast, but knowing how to use them is vital for the best possible dish.