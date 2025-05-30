How McDonald's Is Stepping Up Its Burger Game In 2025

McDonald's burgers have had mixed reviews over the years to say the least. In fact, Reddit users ranked it as the worst burgers of any fast food chain out of 14 businesses. In 2025, however, the company plans to change that with its "Best Burger Initiative," which includes 50 small changes.

A few tweaks of note are improving the toasting of its buns, adding white onions to patties on the grill, and dousing more of its signature sauce on Big Macs. These small changes are a sign that McDonald's isn't trying to reinvent its products entirely so much as look for new, minor opportunities to improve them. Considering that McDonald's sells 6.5 million burgers every day, such changes are more feasible for every location to follow rather than something as drastic as changing up beef suppliers or installing new cooking equipment.

CEO Chris Kempczinski also told The Wall Street Journal that he wants to accelerate the rate at which the company rolls out new signature burgers, further diversifying its menu while maintaining the modifications that may improve customer satisfaction. But, McDonald's new 2025 improvements aren't just limited to its burgers.