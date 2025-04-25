What's The Difference Between A McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder In The US And Canada's Big Arch Burger?

When you think of McDonald's (home of Reddit's least favorite burger), you may automatically think of the Big Mac, its iconic leading lady. But its undeniable supporting star – deuteragonist, if we're being technical — is the Double Quarter Pounder (With Cheese, obviously), a truly hefty burger. Unless, of course, you happen to be Canadian. Our Northern Neighbors have a burger called the Big Arch, and it's just as legendary — definitely not one of McDonald's menu item fails.

At first glance, the two look similar: They both feature two quarter-pound patties of pure beef, pickles, sliced onions, a delicious sauce, and some melty cheese. However, the Big Arch's cheese is white, not that goldenrod yellow we're used to in the States — and the Canadian burger has some extras that our Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese (Double QPC for those in the know) is, frankly, really missing out on. Heck, even the sauce that comes on each is slightly different. Either way, if you pair it with McDonald's best-selling item (french fries), you're bound to have one delicious meal on your hands.