What A McDonald's Big Mac Meal Costs In Brooklyn

Few McDonald's orders are as classic as the Big Mac, which is why the Golden Arches is one of our favorite burger chains. A meal features a double-patty burger, paired with its world-famous crispy fries and your choice of soft drink. But an interesting quirk is that store prices aren't consistent and can vary significantly from city to city, and store to store — just take a look at Brooklyn!

In Flatbush, a medium Big Mac meal will set you back $12.79, with the option to go large — adding an extra $2.30 to the total. However, if you were to head a few blocks down to the Jamaica Avenue branch, a medium meal would cost you a slightly cheaper $12.57, but the option to upgrade to a large meal comes at a significantly lower price of only $0.80. Meanwhile, on Reddit, Brooklyn residents have reported prices as low as $10.79 for a medium meal.

The reason for the variation in prices comes down to McDonald's franchise model. According to McDonald's, approximately 95% of stores are owned and operated as franchises. This means independent owners are granted the right to run a restaurant using McDonald's branding, menus, and operating systems. In return, franchisees pay McDonald's ongoing royalties (and often rent as well). Several variables, such as operating costs, rent, and the initial investment, can all affect the final cost of your Big Mac meal. For example, in states like Hawaii, where real estate is a hot commodity and import charges are steeper, the price of a Big Mac can skyrocket. In contrast, in more rural areas where things are cheaper to run, it's not uncommon to find a Big Mac meal sold for under $9.