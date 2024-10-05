The Only McDonald's Burger That's Cooked Fresh, Not Frozen

If you're a McDonald's aficionado who has worked your way through the various burgers on its menu, you may have noticed that one stands out in terms of moisture, taste, and overall satisfaction. That burger is the Quarter Pounder, and the reason why is that it's the only McDonald's burger cooked fresh, rather than frozen.

When you order this beloved McDonald's staple, you can expect a freshly cooked patty made from 100% beef. Unlike many fast-food burgers that are pre-cooked and frozen, the Quarter Pounder is prepared upon order. This freshness results in a more robust beef flavor, which is often missing in frozen patties that can lose moisture and taste during storage.

In an industry where speed often comes at the cost of quality, McDonald's has carved out a niche for the Quarter Pounder by prioritizing freshness. While the burger itself was introduced in 1971, the shift to fresh beef, cooked to order, began in March 2018. McDonald's referred to this rollout as "the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since All Day Breakfast." This initiative was a huge success, with the chain saying Quarter Pounder sales increased by 40 million from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019 (per Nation's Restaurant News). The McDonald's chain continues to innovate, regularly introducing new items — in fact, check out the big changes McDonald's made in 2024 alone.