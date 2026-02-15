9 Cooking Trends From The 1950s That Still Don't Make Sense

Food culture just doesn't do rigid lines. What's in vogue today can turn completely ridiculous overnight; so fast you start to wonder how it ever became trendy in the first place. Why, just a couple of months ago, edible glitter was the thing, and now ... well, it's probably a good thing nobody rushed to open an edible glitter kiosk, the only customers they'd be seeing now would be a single, lonely tumbleweed.

And if you're looking for food trends that have retreated so far into the rearview mirror they've turned modern-day punchlines, look no further than the 1950s. Picture this: the post–World War II fog is lifting, Dwight D. Eisenhower is in the White House, the baby boom is in full swing, and kitchens all over the country — previously left desolate by war rations — are getting a new lease on life. Prosperity and abundance are knocking at the door, and cooks everywhere are eager to seize the moment.

A lot is being done in that pursuit. Almost too much. From the spectacular — vegetables and meats suspended in shimmering gelatin — to the questionable — mayonnaise on everything — to the mundane — the processed food craze — the clamor for novelty is everywhere. Ready to be time-warped straight into the thick of it? Here's a roundup of 1950s food trends that made sense once, briefly, and then very much didn't.