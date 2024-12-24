The Ingredient Pairings That Make Cheaper Steaks Taste Gourmet

Sometimes it's not difficult to taste the difference between cheap versus expensive cuts of steak. But if you've bought a cheaper cut and want to make the most of it, there are several ways you can elevate the flavor and make it taste much more luxurious.

It's often a good idea to use a marinade to add extra flavor and tenderness to tougher cuts of beef. Allowing the meat to rest after cooking — Anthony Bourdain's tip for perfect steak — is crucial for the juiciest possible result every time. And cutting across the grain will give a more tender texture when it comes to serving. But beyond these culinary techniques, you can also incorporate specific ingredients to make a steak seem much more special.

From adding smokiness to your salt mixture for a tasty crust to amping up the richness with butter-heavy sauces, it's easy enough to enhance the savory flavor of any steak with a few easy steps. And you don't need to spend a fortune on hard-to-find ingredients, either — we're talking simple seasonings, everyday oils, and fridge-friendly dairy favorites, not foie gras or caviar. So why not give them a go next time you buy a budget-friendly cut of steak and discover the difference they can make?