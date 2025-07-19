The Simple Mistake That's Ruining Your Slow Cooker Brisket

The slow cooker has revolutionized meat cooking for an entire generation of work-hard, play-hard home cooks. Instead of sweating over a hot oven or smoker for hours, basting and tasting, you can now pop your deliciously seasoned brisket into the slow cooker, set the timer, go about your day, and come back to a satisfying dinner. However, just because the tool is easy to use doesn't mean it's foolproof — there are still mistakes that can ruin your meal if you don't know how to avoid them.

To make sure your brisket doesn't end up a burned, blackened mess, we turned to Christopher Prieto, a 2025 James Beard Foundation nominee for "Best Chef Southeast," champion pitmaster, and owner of Prime Barbecue, to learn what mistakes to avoid when cooking brisket in a slow cooker. According to Prieto, the biggest mistake is not paying enough attention to the meat — even in a slow cooker.

"A brisket can suffer more than other meats when overcooked because of the consistency in environment and precision that is required to cook two different muscles down into the same texture," Prieto says. This isn't a situation where longer is better, no matter what. Seven to eight hours is a good amount of time to aim for; much more than that risks negatively affecting the flavor and texture.