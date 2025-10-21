10 Forgotten Desserts Your Grandparents Ate In The '50s & '60s

You'd think it would be hard for any kind of dessert to go out of fashion — it's dessert, after all — but as it turns out, it happens more than you might think. Take the desserts you'll find below, for example. They were popular in the '50s and '60s, so your grandparents probably enjoyed them many times, but they have since all but faded into the pages of time.

There's a slight chance you've heard of a few of the upcoming desserts before — some of them are currently having a resurgence — but we bet you haven't seen more than a couple on restaurant menus (if that) and certainly haven't tried them all. If you have, our guess is that it is probably only because your grandparents made them for you. It doesn't have to be that way, though, because once you learn about some of the nearly forgotten desserts from the '50s and '60s coming up, you might just want to try and make them yourself. Others not so much — chocolate mayonnaise cake? Yuck! Or is it? Regardless of whether or not the upcoming desserts make you start drooling enough to seek them out or attempt making them yourself, it's still cool to peek into ages past and get a glimpse at our elders' dessert-eating preferences, right? Let's go.