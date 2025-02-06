When To Use Homemade Vs Store-Bought Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is undoubtedly one of the most versatile condiments in existence. As a simple staple ingredient in most home and commercial kitchens, it would be easy to assume that all mayo is created equal. However, there are key differences between homemade and store-bought mayonnaise that can significantly change the outcome of some of your favorite dishes. To find out what makes these styles of the condiment so distinctive — and when exactly to use each — Food Republic spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board.

"Regarding flavor, homemade mayonnaises have a fresher, eggier, and slightly tangier taste," Serrano-Bahri said. "Store-bought mayonnaise is more neutral, slightly sweeter, and can have a processed aftertaste due to preservatives." According to Serrano-Bahri, other common additives like stabilizers and emulsifiers can also impact the texture of store-bought mayonnaise. Shelf-stable mayo from the store is often thicker than its additive-free counterpart, which means the texture of homemade mayo is "lighter, silkier, and [it] has a more delicate consistency," Serrano-Bahri noted.