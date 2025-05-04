The Reason Your Chicken Turns Out Rubbery (And How To Prevent It)

Chicken is one of the earth's most versatile meats, as delicious in a quick and easy skillet teriyaki recipe as it is roasted whole in the oven. One of the most often purchased cuts of chicken is the breast, but despite its popularity, it's easy to turn into an inedible, tire-like piece of poultry. Has this happened to you? Luckily, the reason is simple, and so is the fix — Food Republic got the expert low-down from Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at R House, an eatery in Miami, Florida. "Rubbery chicken usually means it's overcooked or under-brined," he explained.

"Breast meat has very little fat," he continued, "so if you miss the sweet spot, it tightens up like a bad handshake." He offered this advice: Brine it first (brining both tenderizes and flavors the meat). That typically means a saltwater solution, but just like you might use pickle juice to brine chicken heading for the fryer, it's also a great brine for breasts — you get flavor and moisture.

Next, Carulli suggested not putting it on a pan with the heat cranked all the way up (medium heat is usually the best), and then he insisted you should always give it a rest after cooking. "It needs time to relax — just like we all do," he added.